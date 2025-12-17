Knicks won't hang an NBA Cup championship banner at Madison Square Garden, AP source says

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks both hung banners after winning the NBA Cup.

There's plenty of room for a banner at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks have won only two NBA titles, the last in 1973, and haven't won a title of any kind since winning the Atlantic Division in 2012-13. They marked that with a banner.

It appeared they planned to do so for this championship, with coach Mike Brown saying after the game that winning the tournament provided a lot of positives for the team.

“But the most positive is being able to hang a banner up in MSG, the most iconic arena in the league,” Brown said.

However, the person said the Knicks are proud of the achievement but focused on bigger goals.

