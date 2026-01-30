Kon Knueppel is giving former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg a challenge in NBA Rookie of the Year race

Charlotte's Kon Knueppel is in the midst of the most productive rookie season in Hornets history, ranking third in the league in 3-pointers made (151) behind only Stephen Curry and Donovan Mitchell. He's on pace to make 269 3s this season, which would obliterate the NBA rookie record of 206 set by Sacramento's Keegan Murray in the 2022-23 season.

That production has allowed Knueppel to close the gap in the running for Rookie of the Year.

He's currently listed at +280 odds to win behind only Flagg (-450), according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Before the season, Knueppel was +2000 to win.

On Thursday night, Knueppel went head-to-head with Flagg and poured in a career-high 34 points on eight made 3-pointers. He deflected a pass from Flagg and made two free throws with 4.1 seconds left to lift the Hornets to their fifth straight win, 123-121 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Flagg finished with 49 points, setting an NBA record for points scored by a teen in an epic duel of the league's young stars.

“Ten years down the road we will be looking back on this as a pretty special thing,” Flagg said after the game.

Although Flagg remains the heavy favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year, Knueppel’s stats are comparable, if not better given his shooting acumen.

Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for Dallas, while shooting 29% from 3-point range. Knueppel is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 0.7 steals while shooting 42.9% on 3s.

Knueppel said he and Flagg remain in communication, but haven't discussed the battle for top rookie. A self-proclaimed basketball junkie, Knueppel spends most of his free time watching other NBA games, and has paid close attention to his former Duke teammate's accomplishments.

“We see the game in the same way. Cooper makes his teammates better and we talk about that — how to help the team,” Knueppel said. “He's a guy that likes to do it as a whole. He's not out there to get his, per say. He wants to do it the right way.”

Golden State coach Steve Kerr recently compared Knueppel to Warriors legend Chris Mullin.

“Really good size on the wing, big strong body, catch-and-shoot, but also incredible IQ, passing, making the right play over and over again. He’s already a really, really (darn) good player,” Kerr said. “He’s got a knack, he’s got a feel for the game, you can tell. And the pump fake and the sidestep three to turn a decent three into a great three that’s just feel. And the poise that he has on the floor is really impressive.”

Kerr praised Knueppel's movement without the basketball, and his ability to free himself up for open looks.

It's a skill Knueppel learned while growing up in Milwaukee and playing in a men's league run by his father.

The league includes an eight-team draft with three different sessions during the year. Knueppel began playing in the eighth grade. Facing older, taller and more physical competition, he quickly learned the importance of moving without the ball and getting his shot off quickly.

“That is an area, especially in our country, that is a struggle with the young players,” said Knueppel, who like Flagg has twice won NBA Rookie of the Month. "They don't know how to move off the basketball. And that really, really helps you at this level.”

Knueppel said that has gotten tougher for him as the season has progressed with opposing teams paying closer attention to where he's at on the floor.

But he's continued to flourish, while remaining remarkably consistent. He and Denver's Nikola Jokic are the only players this season to average at least 15 points and five rebounds per game while shooting better than 42% from 3-point range.

Knueppel's 13 games with at least five 3s ties a rookie record — and he still has 33 games to play.

“He's been incredible," Flagg said of Knueppel, both of whom spent one season at Duke before entering the draft. "He’s been really impressive and that’s nothing new to me. I know what he is capable of. I knew what to expect and I’m really happy for him.”

Curry, the NBA's all-time leader in 3s, said after a recent game against the Hornets that what stood out to him was Knueppel's composure for a rookie.

“He can obviously shoot the ball at a high level,” Curry said. "You can't really leave him open at all as he has such a quick release and shoots with confidence. And his playmaking is very underrated. His game just suits the NBA style, whether it's fast-paced or a slowed-down possession game."

Whether or not Knueppel can beat the odds and overtake Flagg for NBA Rookie of the Year with two months left in the season remains to be seen.

But the No. 4 pick in the 2025 draft said just being in the same conversation with Flagg — a player many observers consider to be a “generational talent” — is rewarding.

“It’s cool,” Knueppel said. “Anytime you work hard as a basketball player and you get recognized, that’s a cool thing.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA