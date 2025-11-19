Lainey Wilson wins entertainer of the year at 2025 CMA Awards

Earlier in the night, she won album of the year for “Whirlwind” — marking her second career win in the category — and earned the trophy for female vocalist of the year. It was her fourth time winning that title.

She celebrated other women in country music — and had a few choice words for those who don’t.

“For the folks that are sitting at home, in your mama’s basement, eating your Cheetos, trying to pit women against each other,” she concluded her speech. “Y’all need to find something better to do.”

In some ways, it echoed 2023's award show, where Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year.

But it wasn't just Lainey celebrating at the 59th annual CMA Awards, which aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. It was also a big night for Ella Langley and Riley Green from the jump. The duo's retro radio hit, “You Look Like You Love Me,” took home both single and song of the year at the 2025 Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night.

“This song is the gift that keeps on giving,” Langley said.

“How cool is it that a song with talking verses wins song of the year,” added Green.

The legendary Vince Gill was presented with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, serenaded with his classic “When I Call Your Name” by Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless.

“His guitar playing is amazing. His songwriting is amazing. His singing is amazing,” said George Strait. He handed the award to Gill, his friend, and said there was none more deserving. “He's just an immense talent. And oh, yeah, he plays with The Eagles."

Gill joked throughout his acceptance speech. First, about his high vocal tone, and later, that he might be the only person to win the award “that's never smoked any weed,” a nod to its namesake and his friend Nelson.

Brooks & Dunn won vocal duo of the year, their 16th victory in the category. “I heard earlier tonight, ‘Man, y’all ever get sick of this?’” Kix Brooks said in his acceptance speech. “Hell no!”

Male vocalist of the year went to Cody Johnson, his first win in the category.

Combs opened the show with a fiery rendition of his single “Back in the Saddle,” setting the stage for Wilson to launch into a spirited medley. She was joined by a star-studded crew of surprise collaborators, Little Big Town and Keith Urban among them.

Performances arrived fast and fierce from there: Moroney, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, The Red Clay Strays, Stephen Wilson, Jr. and Kenny Chesney shined, one after another. Old Dominion performed on a small stage in the middle of the audience, working their way through a medley of “Break Up with Him," “Memory Lane," “One Man Band," “Hotel Key” and “Snapback.”

Shaboozey brought some much needed depth; Wilson's funky “Ring Finger” further proved she can do it all. Langley, Green, Tucker Wetmore and rapper BigXThaPlug held it down for a new generation of country music fans. The latter was especially noteworthy: Combs joined the Texas MC for their duet “Pray Hard,” further confirmation of country and rap's crossover.

Zach Top, who performed his ode to six-strings, “Guitar,” early in the show, took home the trophy for new artist of the year. “I can't remember if I was supposed to put my beer down first or not,” he joked in his speech before taking a swig. It was his first CMA Award.

The CMA Awards are nominated and voted on by members of the Country Music Association, which includes music executives, artists, publicists, songwriters and other industry professionals.

The CMA Awards were broadcast live on ABC and will be available to stream Thursday on Hulu.