Lawyer tells UN judges Mladic may not be fit for key hearing

Lawyers for Mladic have repeatedly complained about his ill health, but in a written ruling before Tuesday's hearing, judges said that the lawyers hadn't “substantiated that Mladic is unable to communicate, consult with his counsel, and/or understand the essentials of proceedings.”

Mladic was convicted by a U.N. war crimes tribunal in 2017 and sentenced to life imprisonment for masterminding crimes by Bosnian Serb forces throughout the war that left 100,000 dead, an overwhelming majority of them Bosnian Muslim civilians. He is asking the U.N. appeals mechanism to overturn all his convictions and acquit him or order a retrial.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, are appealing against Mladic's acquittal on a second count of genocide related to “ethnic cleansing” campaigns to drive Muslims and Croats out of territory claimed by Serbs in Bosnia.

Mladic evaded justice for nearly 16 years after his indictment in July 1995 until he was arrested in Serbia in May 2011 and transferred to The Hague to stand trial.

His former political master, Radovan Karadzic, also was convicted of crimes including genocide for overseeing atrocities by Bosnian Serb forces during the war. His appeal was rejected almost in its entirety and judges raised his sentence from 40 years to life imprisonment.