LEADING OFF: Indians restrict Clevinger, Plesac; Stanton out

SIDELINED SLUGGER

Yankees designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is expected to miss three to four weeks after being diagnosed with a grade 1 left hamstring strain.

Manager Aaron Boone says the team is still evaluating the 2017 NL MVP and the timeline could be adjusted.

CHECK HIM

The Braves will see how outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is doing, a day after he was scratched from the lineup at Yankee Stadium because of a sore left wrist.

Acuña was pulled about 90 minutes before he was set to bat leadoff and play center field. He was taken out after five innings during a blowout loss in Philadelphia on Monday, but did not appear to have suffered an injury.

The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year hit three homers over a doubleheader Sunday and seemed to just be heating up for the reigning NL East champs.

AILING ARMS

Opening day starter Joe Musgrove has become the sixth Pittsburgh pitcher put on the injured list this season.

Musgrove (0-3, 6.75 ERA) is out with trouble in his right tricpes. The Pirates’ parade of sidelined pitchers includes starter Mitch Keller and relievers Nick Burdi, Clay Holmes, Michael Feliz and Kyle Crick. Not on the list is closer Keone Kela, who has yet to pitch this season after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Pirates began the shortened season with starters Jameson Taillon and Chris Archer already out due to injury.

