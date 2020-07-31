Lena Dunham says her body 'revolted' under COVID-19

She tested negative after a month and was able to see people in her inner circle again, but said she is having lingering problems.

Dunham is a native New Yorker, but did not say where she was when she contracted the disease and went into isolation. She was the lead writer and star of the HBO series “Girls” from 2012 to 2017 and is working on a film adaptation of the young adult novel, “Catherine, Called Birdy.”

Dunham said she was reluctant to tell her story, but felt compelled to after seeing the carelessness with which so many are treating social distancing and mask-wearing.

“When you take the appropriate measures to protect yourself and your neighbors," she writes, "you save them a world of pain.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.