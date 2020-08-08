LGBT protesters decry rising homophobia, arrests in Poland

The protests come amid an intensifying standoff in Poland between the LGBT rights movement and the conservative government, which has declared it an alien, dangerous “ideology.” President Andrzej Duda, who was sworn in for a second term Thursday, won re-election on a strong anti-LGBT platform, and social tensions have been rising.

Szutowicz was put in pre-trial detention for two months for acts of civil disobedience, including using a knife to cut the tires of a van that drives around broadcasting anti-LGBT messages, including a claim that “homosexuals are preparing society to accept pedophilia.”

She belongs to a group called Stop Bzdurom — “Stop the Nonsense” — which has been putting rainbow flags on Warsaw statues, including one of Jesus, infuriating the conservative government.

Those defending her say that the legal measures being against her are disproportionate. Lawyers have not had contact with her, her defense lawyer said.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro defended the police behavior as appropriate. He accused opposition politicians who are defending the LGBT protesters of supporting “banditry.”

“Perhaps the knife that was used to destroy the van back then will be used for a bigger crime next time,” Ziobro said. “There can be no license for this type of attack ... we have to agree with this and stand together against criminals.”

Protesters are further angered because Szutowicz, who was born into a male body and whose name at birth is Michal, has been put into male detention, though she feels like a woman.

Dunja Mijatovic, the human rights commission for the Council of Europe, the continent's top human rights body, called Saturday for Margot's immediate release.

“Order to detain her for 2 months sends very chilling signal for #FreedomOfSpeech & #LGBT rights in #Poland,” Mijatovic tweeted.

An activist climbs onto a police car to protest the detention of an LGBT activist in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. The incident comes amid rising tensions in Poland between LGBT activists and a conservative government that is opposed to LGBT rights. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

