Liberty University's Falwell takes leave after controversy

In an interview this week with radio station WLNI, Falwell said the woman in the photo was his wife's assistant and that the since-deleted picture had been taken during a "costume party" while on vacation.

“Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht,” the caption of the since-deleted photo said, in part. “I promise that's just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

He said the woman — who also had her shorts unzipped in the photo and midriff exposed — was pregnant, couldn't get her pants zipped and he imitated her, saying it was all in “good fun.”

“I’ve apologized to everybody, and I've promised my kids ... I'm going to try to be a good boy from here on out," he said in the interview.

On Thursday, Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, a pastor who has previously taught at Liberty, called Falwell’s behavior “appalling” and said he should resign.

"How is this Jerry Falwell Jr. photo even real?" tweeted Meghan McCain. "Also if you're running the largest Christian university in America maybe don't put photos of yourself on social media with your pants undone on a yacht — with random women in bad wigs. So gross, so hypocritical."

The late Falwell founded Liberty in 1971 with 154 students. Under the leadership of Falwell Jr., who is an attorney and not a minister, Liberty has grown into a leading evangelical university, with an immaculate campus and a significant endowment.

In recent years, the school has served as a regular speaking spot for ambitious Republicans looking to court the young evangelical vote. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz kicked off a presidential campaign there in 2015. And Falwell was among the earliest Christian conservatives to endorse Trump’s previous election campaign.

Associated Press writer Alan Suderman contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2016 file photo, Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., poses during an interview in his offices at the school in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr. apologized Monday, June 8, 2020 for a tweet that included a racist photo that appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam's medical school yearbook page decades ago, saying his effort to make a political point had been offensive. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber