Lightning crank up power play, rout Bruins 7-1 in Game 3

Things really got out of hand when Halak, trailing 4-1, was replaced by 23-year-old Dan Vladar, making his NHL playoff debut.

Point scored on a breakaway and Killorn added his second goal the night before Kucherov built the lead to 7-1 at 3:58 of the third period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves for the Lightning. Halak stopped 12 of 16 shots before departing midway through the second period.

Notes: Vlader, who dressed as Halak’s backup the previous five games, allowed three goals on 15 shots. ... Tampa Bay finished 3 for 6 on the power-play and is 5 for 26 for the playoffs. ... Torey Krug and David Pastrnak assisted on Marchand’s goal. ... With injured Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh still sidelined, Tampa Bay dressed seven defensemen and 11 forwards for the second straight game.

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) reacts after Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, not shown, scores the game's first goal during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Patrick Maroon (14) battles for the puck with Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak (41) in front of the net during the first period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Boston Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar (80) makes a pad save as Bruins defenceman John Moore (27) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) look on during the third period of an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

An "End Racism" message is displayed before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) scores on Boston Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar (80) during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn