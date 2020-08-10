Lillard drops 51 as Trail Blazers top 76ers; Embiid injured

Josh Richardson scored a season-high 34 points and Alec Burks added 20 for Philadelphia. The 76ers would have moved into a tie with the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat for fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a win.

Without their stars, the 76ers fell behind by 17 in the second quarter and trailed 67-58 at halftime.

The game tightened up late. Philadelphia's Al Horford hit a 3-pointer to trim Portland's lead to 122-121. Portland's Jusuf Nurkic made two free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining to put his team up three. Richardson missed a 3-pointer for Philadelphia, and the 76ers couldn't get another shot off after a scramble for the rebound.

TIP-INS

76ers: Horford was issued a technical foul in the third quarter. He scored 15 points. ... Burks scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Trail Blazers: Lillard scored a basket in the first quarter when he drove to the hoop and his pass bounced off Philadelphia's Tobias Harris, off the backboard and into the basket. ... Carmelo Anthony scored 20 points.

UP NEXT

76ers: Play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Trail Blazers: Play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

___

