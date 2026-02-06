Lindsey Vonn ready for her first Olympic downhill training run to test injured left knee

She had a partial titanium replacement inserted in her right knee in 2024 and then returned to ski racing last season after nearly six years of retirement. She crashed during the final World Cup downhill before the Olympics in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on Friday.

With Thursday’s opening training session canceled due to heavy snowfall, there are two sessions remaining — Friday and Saturday — before Sunday’s downhill race. Training was due to start at 11:30 a.m. (1030 GMT, 5:30 a.m. ET) and Vonn has the No. 10 bib.

Vonn holds the record of 12 World Cup wins in Cortina.

