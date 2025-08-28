Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1 in Leagues Cup semis

Messi was back for the second time in two weeks after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Marco Pašalić opened the scoring for Orlando just before halftime, with the play surviving a VAR review for a possible handball.

Messi tied it in the 77th, converting from the penalty spot after Tadeo Allende was pulled down in the box. It was more Messi magic in the 88th when he combined with Jordi Alba to put Miami ahead.

Then, to finish it off in very similar fashion to Messi's second goal, Telasco Segovia gave the ball to Luis Suarez and got it back to put the finishing touch on the victory.

In an expected intense affair, there were nine yellow cards total and one red card given to Orlando City defender David Brekalo.

Miami won the 2022 tournament.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer