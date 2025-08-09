Lions' Norris taken off the field in an ambulance, with preseason stopped with 6:31 to go

When play resumed, Falcons quarterback Emory Jones took a snap and then held the ball as players from both teams stood at the line of scrimmage and the clock continued to run. Finally, with 6:31 left, an official announced the game had been suspended “per New York.”

The Lions led 17-10 when played was stopped.

Earlier, Hendon Hooker lost two fumbles in a start that did not last as long as expected, hurting his hopes to win Detroit’s backup quarterback job as Kyle Allen threw two touchdown passes to lead the Lions.

Hooker started and was expected to play the full first half. Instead, he lost a fumble on Detroit’s opening drive and then lost another fumble in the second quarter. Detroit coach Dan Campbell immediately turned to Allen.

Allen responded by completing a 68-yard pass to Jackson Meeks before throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Isaac TeSlaa, a rookie from Arkansas who took advantage of his 6-foot-4 frame to make the leaping catch over Atlanta nickel back Dee Alford.

Looking to Stick

The Falcons held out starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and backup Kirk Cousins. Easton Stick made a strong bid to win the No. 3 job by completing 15 of 18 passes for 159 yards, including a 13-yard scoring pass to Chris Blair late in the first half.

Emory Jones played the second half for Atlanta.

Top draft picks get in the game

Falcons rookie edge rusher Jalon Walker, who returned to practice on Monday after missing much of the opening week of training camp with a minor hamstring injury, started. Atlanta’s other first-round pick, edge rusher James Pearce Jr., also started.

Walker, Pearce and veteran Leonard Floyd are expected to boost a pass rush that finished 31st in sacks last season.

Detroit’s top two draft picks, defensive lineman Tyleik Williams and right guard Tate Rutledge, also played.

The Lions’ defense is adjusting after second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. was placed on injured reserve on Thursday with a season-ending shoulder injury.

Up next

Lions: Return to Detroit to host Miami in the Lions’ third preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Falcons: Play another home game next Friday against Tennessee following joint practices with the Titans at the Falcons’ complex next week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL