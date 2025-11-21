Lions TE Sam LaPorta likely out for season after having back surgery

He has 40 receptions for 489 yards and three touchdowns this season and 186 catches for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2 1/2 seasons.

“Certainly, losing Sam hurts,” Campbell said. “That hurts. But we’ll adjust, we’ll adapt. We’ve got plenty of weapons here, and our O-line’s going to do a hell of a job.”

Brock Wright, who has started games in each of his five seasons with the Lions, becomes the team’s starting tight end. The former Notre Dame standout has 11 catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns this season and 67 receptions for 603 yards and 11 scores in his career.

Detroit (6-4) hosts the New York Giants (2-9) on Sunday.

The Lions drafted LaPorta out of Iowa in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was second-team Associated Press All-Pro as a rookie and finished third in voting for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Good news the procedure went really well, long term,” Campbell said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl