Lithuanian FM: Belarus challenger 'safe' in Lithuania

Lukashenko, who has led the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5-million with an iron fist since 1994, derided the opposition as “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters.

Election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term in office with 80% of the vote, while Tsikhanouskaya got 10%.

After submitting her recount request on Monday, Tsikhanouskaya said: “I have made a decision, I must be with my children.”

She had earlier sent her children to an unspecified European country after receiving threats.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, candidate for the presidential elections, reacts during a news conference after the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The country's central election commission said that with all ballots counted, Lukashenko, who has led Belarus for 26 years, took 80.23% of the vote and his main opposition challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, had only 9.9%. "We don't recognize these results," Tsikhanouskaya, a former English teacher and political novice, told reporters Monday.

Police use truncheons on protesters during a mass protest following presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Thousands of people have protested in Belarus for a second straight night after official results from weekend elections gave an overwhelming victory to authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, extending his 26-year rule. A heavy police contingent blocked central squares and avenues, moving quickly to disperse protesters and detained dozens.