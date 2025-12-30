LIV Golf still waiting on approval from world ranking. OWGR reduces point for 54-hole events

OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman had said two weeks ago one hurdle was the vast majority of LIV players were invited to join instead of earning their way, as is the case with the other 24 tours that are part of the OWGR system.

An update sent Wednesday said only that the board continues to evaluate LIV's application the Saudi-funded league submitted in late June.

“We remain committed to the OWGR’s mission, which requires honoring the meritocracy woven into the professional game,” Immelman said in a statement. "As such, discussions have been regular and remain ongoing. To be clear, progress has been made, but there is no decision to share at this time.

"We will continue to work closely with LIV Golf as it continues to evolve to ensure its application is handled with fairness, integrity and consistency, as stated previously.”

Immelman also had previously said the 54 holes that LIV played for its first four years were never that big of an issue. LIV is moving to 72 holes for the 2026 season.

LIV begins its season Feb. 4 in Saudi Arabia. It has been hopeful of being part of the OWGR system because the four majors used it as part of its qualifying criteria.

Several tours that are part of the OWGR are scheduled for 54 holes, such as the Big Easy developmental tour in South Africa and the MENA Tour based in Dubai.

The OWGR said 54-hole tournaments — or those reduced to 54 holes because of weather — will get 75% of the original field rating and points distribution. Tournaments that wind up being played over 36 holes would get 50% of the original field rating.

The European Tour had a couple of tournaments reduced this year to 54 holes, such as the South African Open and Singapore Classic.

