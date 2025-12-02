Live updates: Trump calls his Cabinet to meet amid scrutiny over boat strikes

President Donald Trump called his Cabinet to meet Tuesday morning as the administration insists that it was lawful for the U.S. military to kill survivors of its air strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean Sea in September. Experts in the military code say this was clearly illegal, but The White House said Monday that Navy Vice Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley ordered the second strike and was “within his authority and the law.”

The military operation has come under bipartisan scrutiny, with lawmakers citing a published report that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a verbal order for a second strike that killed survivors on the boat. Bradley is expected to provide a classified briefing Thursday to lawmakers overseeing the military.