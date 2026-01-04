Liverpool and Man City stunned by late goals. Amorim raises questions over his role at Man United

Second-placed City led through Tijjani Reijnders at halftime, but is now six points behind leader Arsenal, which beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday.

Defending champion Liverpool is fourth in the standings and 14 points adrift of Arsenal after substitute Reed let fly from around 25 meters (yards) to beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Leeds after Matheus Cunha’s equalizer at Elland Road. United boss Ruben Amorim appeared frustrated afterward as he raised questions about his role at the club.

Slot’s struggles go on

Reed’s goal saw Liverpool drop yet more points in what has been a difficult second campaign for coach Arne Slot.

The visiting fans were still celebrating after Cody Gakpo had scored what looked like a late winner in the 94th. But they were left stunned by Reed’s near instant response once play resumed. The midfielder had only come off the bench in stoppage time.

“I am experiencing this for months now that the first chance the other team gets, and the only chance they got in the first half, led to a goal,” said Slot. “That’s one thing we usually see with us. The second thing we see a lot is that the other team scores a goal you don’t expect in extra (stoppage) time, so this is then a surprise.”

Fulham led 1-0 at halftime through Harry Wilson, who burst through and fired low into the far corner. Florian Wirtz leveled in the 57th.

Man United rocked by Amorim's post-match comments

Cunha rescued a point for United at Leeds, but it was the post-match comments by Amorim that created the biggest headlines.

Amorim issued a defiant message while trying to clarify his position in a week when there were reports that figures at the club had questioned his tactics.

“I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” he said. “And that is clear. I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change.”

Cunha equalized after U.S. international Brenden Aaronson put Leeds in front in the second half in one of English soccer's fiercest rivalries.

Aaronson opened the scoring in the 62nd, but Cunha leveled three minutes later. The Brazil forward was close to firing a winner late in the match with a curling shot from outside the box that struck the outside of the post.

United has lost just two of its last 14 games in the league, but six draws during that run have seen Amorim's team struggle to keep pace with the top three in the standings.

“This year I think we are in control of the games more often than last year,” Amorim told TNT Sports. “So it was a good game, but of course (I am) a little bit frustrated not to win.”

Leeds is unbeaten in seven games and went ahead when Aaronson raced past United defender Ayden Heaven to shoot low into the far corner.

Cunha scored his third goal in his last five games when latching onto a pass from substitute Joshua Zirkzee and sliding a shot past Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

United has had to cope without injured inspirational captain Bruno Fernandes over the festive period as well as key forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are playing at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo are also out with injuries.

But Amorim suggested Fernandes and Mount could be close to returning.

Fan death

Leeds later said it was “devastated” by the death of a supporter following a “medical emergency” before the game.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time,” it posted on X.

Chelsea rallies after Maresca exit

Chelsea bounced back from the departure of Club World Cup-winning coach Enzo Maresca to hurt City’s title aspirations.

With Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior reportedly the favorite to take over, youth coach Calum McFarlane stepped up as interim for Sunday’s game. And he made a quick impression with a result that could prove telling in the race for the title.

Reijnders showed good feet before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot to beat Chelsea keeper Filip Jorgensen at his near post.

City had chances to extend the lead and paid the price for not taking them when Fernandez arrived at the far post to level the game.

“A difficult week for us, difficult moment, but part of the life of a footballer,” Fernandez told Sky Sports. “Today we are there 100%.”

It was a second successive draw for City after being held by Sunderland earlier in the week.

City was also hit by injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

“It doesn't look good,” City manager Pep Guardiola said when asked about the duo.

Thiago hat trick

Igor Thiago hit a hat trick in Brentford's 4-2 win at Everton.

The Brazilian forward has scored 14 goals in the league this season, behind only City's Erling Haaland.

Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 and Tottenham was denied victory at home to Sunderland when Brian Brobbey scored an 80th-minute equalizer for a 1-1 draw.

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer