Liverpool-Bournemouth match briefly stopped after Semenyo reports racist abuse to referee

Taylor then jogged to the sideline and spoke to both coaches, Liverpool's Arne Slot and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola. After talking also to the captains, play resumed about two minutes later.

The Premier League confirmed to The Associated Press that Semenyo's complaint was the reason for the stoppage.

Bournemouth's players were seen consoling Semenyo.

An anti-discrimination message was read out to the crowd inside Anfield after the halftime whistle was blown, the BBC reported.

