Liverpool opens title defense against promoted Leeds

City lost to Lyon in the Champions League quarterfinals on Saturday, while United lost Sevilla in the Europa League semifinals on Sunday.

So, City's first game in the Premier League will be on the weekend of Sept. 19-20 at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with United starting at home against Crystal Palace the same weekend.

The first meeting between last season's top two teams, Liverpool and City, has been scheduled for Nov. 7 at City's Etihad Stadium, with the return game at Anfield coming on the first weekend of February.

The Manchester derbies will take place on the weekends of Dec. 12-13 and March 6-7.

Looking to wrest the title back from Liverpool, City has a difficult-looking start with its next three games after Wolves being against Leicester, at Leeds and then against Arsenal.

Similarly for United, after opening the campaign against Palace and at Brighton, the team must play Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal in three of its next four league games.

On the final weekend of the season, Liverpool will host Palace, City is at home against Everton, and United will travel to Wolves.

The season is starting about a month later than normal because of the late finish to the last one as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak. The 2020-21 campaign is scheduled to run through May 23, with the winter break — introduced for the first time to the English top division last season — put on hold for a season.

With competition organizers having to fit a full season into one less month, midweek matches are at a premium in the Premier League. The first four rounds of the Carabao Cup, for example, account for the first four midweek slots of the campaign.

FA Cup replays also have been scrapped for the season to further ease the burden on squads.

Premier League clubs are waiting to learn when they will be able to play in front of a crowd again, with matches currently held in empty stadiums because of the pandemic.

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola reacts during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Lyon and Manchester City at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP) Credit: Miguel A. Lopes Credit: Miguel A. Lopes