Logistics giant DP World replaces chairman named in Jeffrey Epstein documents

CAIRO (AP) — Dubai has name a new chairman for DP World, one of the world’s largest logistics companies, replacing the outgoing head who was named in the Jeffrey Epstein documents.
The announcement by the government’s Dubai Media Office did not specifically name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
However, it said that Essa Kazim was named DP World’s chairman and Yuvraj Narayan was named group CEO. Those were positions held by Sulayem.
DP World has long been a pillar of the economy of the Middle Eastern city.
