London police say 4 men arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on Jewish community

LONDON (AP) — London police say four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community.
In a statement Friday, the Metropolitan Police said the suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.
The force said the men, aged 22, 40, 52 and 55, were arrested at addresses in and around north London shortly after 1 a.m.
The men are suspected on spying on locations and individuals.
