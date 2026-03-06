London police say 4 men arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on Jewish community

London police say four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community
1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) — London police say four men have been arrested on suspicion of aiding Iran by spying on the Jewish community.

In a statement Friday, the Metropolitan Police said the suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, were taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The force said the men, aged 22, 40, 52 and 55, were arrested at addresses in and around north London shortly after 1 a.m.

The men are suspected on spying on locations and individuals.

