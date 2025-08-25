Long-elusive Mexican drug lord Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada pleads guilty in US

Under Zambada's leadership and that of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Sinaloa cartel evolved from a regional player into the largest drug trafficking organization in the world, prosecutors say.

“Culpable,” Zambada said, using the Spanish word for “guilty,” as he entered his plea in a Brooklyn courtroom, about 2,200 miles (3,500 kilometers) from Mexico’s Sinaloa state.

He acknowledged the extent of the Sinaloa operation, including underlings who built relationships with cocaine producers in Colombia, oversaw importing cocaine to Mexico by boat and plane and smuggling the drug across the U.S.-Mexico border. He acknowledged that people working for him paid bribes to Mexican police and military commanders “so they could operate freely."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi heralded Zambada’s guilty plea as a “landmark victory" and said he “will die in a U.S. federal prison, where he belongs."

Zambada was arrested in Texas last year, at the end of the Biden administration, when the drug lord arrived in a private plane at a Texas airport with one of Guzmán’s sons, Joaquín Guzmán López. Zambada has said he was kidnapped in Mexico and taken against his will to the U.S.

Prosecutors promised not to seek death penalty

His plea — two weeks after prosecutors said they wouldn’t seek the death penalty against him — comes as President Donald Trump and his Justice Department have amplified the U.S. fight against drug cartels. The administration has declared the groups terrorist organizations, positioned military assets off Venezuela and compelled the Mexican government to hand over several dozen high-ranking cartel officials for prosecution in the U.S.

Zambada's lawyer, Frank Perez, stressed after court that the plea agreement doesn’t obligate Zambada to cooperate with government investigators. The attorney said his client never really wanted to go to trial, and that once the death penalty was off the table, his “focus shifted to accepting responsibility and moving forward."

Zambada, 75, is due to be sentenced Jan. 13 to life in prison. He also faces billions of dollars in financial penalties.

His arrest, along with that of Guzmán López, touched off deadly fighting in his home state of Sinaloa between rival Sinaloa cartel factions, pitting his loyalists against backers of Guzmán’s sons, dubbed the Chapitos — a term that translates to “little Chapos.”

In the Sinaloan capital of Culiacan, dead bodies lie in streets or sometimes appear hanging from highway underpasses. Businesses shutter early because people don't want to be out after dark. Schools grind to a halt during sudden bursts of conflict. Facets of society ranging from social media influencers to animal caregivers have been touched by the bloodshed.

Perez said Monday that Zambada was urging people in Sinaloa to avoid violence in the future.

Zambada describes his drug trade

Zambada appeared momentarily unsteady as he arrived in a Brooklyn federal courtroom; a marshal grabbed his arm to direct him to his seat among his attorneys at the defense table.

As Judge Brian M. Cogan described the charges in Zambada’s plea agreement, the bearded ex-Sinaloa boss sat attentively, at times brushing his right hand through his white hair.

Then, in an eight-minute address to the court, Zambada traced his involvement in the illegal drug business to his teenage years, when — after leaving school with a sixth-grade education — he planted marijuana for the first time in 1969. He said he went on to sell heroin and other drugs, but especially cocaine. From 1980 until last year, he and his cartel were responsible for transporting at least 1.5 million kilograms of cocaine, “most of which went to the United States,” he said.

Prosecutors said in his indictment that he and the cartel also trafficked in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Considered a good negotiator, Zambada was seen as the cartel’s strategist and dealmaker who was more involved in its day-to-day doings than the more flamboyant Guzmán. Prosecutors have said Zambada also was enmeshed in the group’s violence, at one point ordering the murder of his own nephew.

Zambada pleaded guilty to charges of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise between 1989 and 2024 and racketeering conspiracy, which encompasses involvement in a number of crimes from 2000 to 2012.

Prosecutors say he presided over a violent, highly militarized cartel with a private security force armed with powerful weapons and a cadre of “sicarios,” or hitmen, that carried out assassinations, kidnappings and torture. He acknowledged in his plea that he “directed people under my control to kill others" to serve the cartel's interests.

“Many innocent people also died,” he said.

Guzmán was sentenced to life behind bars following his conviction in the same federal court in Brooklyn in 2019.

___ An earlier version of this story, citing federal records, incorrectly stated that Zambada was 77. He is 75.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz and Alanna Durkin Richer in New York and Megan Janetsky in Mexico City contributed.