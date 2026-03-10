Longtime US Rep. Bennie Thompson defeats young Democratic challenger in Mississippi primary

Thompson is one of several long-serving congressional representatives who have faced recent opposition from young members of their party. He ran against Evan Turnage, a 34-year-old who formerly served as counsel to then-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Pertis Herman Williams III, who called for a new era of leadership.

The 2nd District stretches from the central part of the state west to the Mississippi River and is considered a Democratic stronghold, setting Thompson up to win his 18th congressional term.

Turnage was part of a wave of young Democrats hoping to oust older incumbents and usher in a new era. He staked his candidacy on a message of economic populism and cast himself as a leader capable of understanding and regulating Big Tech and artificial intelligence.

Other races were also on the ballot in Tuesday's primary in Mississippi. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated challenger Sarah Adlakha in the Republican primary as she runs for reelection. In the general election, Hyde-Smith will face Scott Colom, who secured the Democratic nomination over candidates Priscilla Till and Albert Littell.

Incumbents often have the advantage, and that includes Thompson.

Marvin King, an associate professor of political science at the University of Mississippi, said Thompson's 17 terms in Congress have made him an institution in a state where voters tend to reelect incumbents.

“He's basically been there like half of people's lives on average,” King said. “No other challenger has effectively shown why Bennie Thompson should be dethroned.”

Selket Myles, who lives in Jackson, Mississippi, said she voted for Thompson Tuesday, expressing confidence in his experience and citing his work on the House Jan. 6 Committee.

“He knows the issues,” Myles said. ”That’s what makes me trust him.”

In an interview just after polls closed at 7 p.m. local time, Thompson said he has spent his life creating opportunities for people who want to run for office and believes there is room at the table for people of all ages.

“You make a choice to run, and I'll continue to fight for you to have that right to run," Thompson said. “We have a lot of issues we need to address.”

Thompson has faced a few meaningful challengers from both the right and left, but none of his races have been considered close, King said.

On the Republican side, Ron Eller, a military veteran and physician assistant, is running against Kevin Wilson, an oilman and county supervisor. Thompson previously defeated Eller in 2024, winning with 62% of the vote.