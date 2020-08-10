Looters descend on downtown Chicago; more than 100 arrested

Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed that the melee had nothing to do with a protest. “This was straight-up felony criminal conduct,” she said. “This was an assault on our city.”

The looting brightened the national spotlight that has been on Chicago for weeks after a surge in gun violence that resulted in more homicides in July than any month in decades. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the city's handling of the violence, recently ordered more federal agents to Chicago to take part in what Attorney General William Barr called “classic crime fighting.”

Further ratcheting up the tensions in the city was a video that circulated on Facebook hours before the looting that falsely claimed that Chicago police had shot and killed a 15-year-old boy. Posted at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the video shows upset residents confronting officers near the scene where officers shot and wounded an adult suspect who they said had fired at them that day. By Monday morning, it had been watched nearly 100,000 times.

Witnesses to the looting described a scene that bore a striking resemblance to the unrest that unfolded when protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis devolved into chaos. Brown suggested that the lenient treatment of people arrested then played a role in what happened Monday.

“Not many of those cases were prosecuted to the full extent,” he said. “These looters, these thieves, these criminals being emboldened by (the lack of) consequences ... emboldened to do more.”

At the same news conference, Lightfoot addressed the looters directly, telling them that police had collected a lot of surveillance video and other evidence that will be used to arrest and prosecute as many as possible.

“We saw you, and we will come after you,” she warned.

Videos of the vandalism showed huge crowds of people smashing their way into businesses and streaming out of the broken windows and doors loaded down with clothes and other merchandise. They loaded up vehicles and drove off, some leaving behind boxes of rocks that they had apparently brought to shatter the windows. Cash register drawers and clothes hangers were strewn about the streets, along with automatic teller machines that had been ripped from walls or pulled from inside businesses.

Stores miles from downtown were also ransacked, their parking lots littered with glass and boxes that once contained television sets and other electronics.

“This was obviously very orchestrated,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger, a prominent Roman Catholic priest and activist on the city’s South Side, told Chicago television station WBBM.

Train and bus service into downtown was temporarily suspended. Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted, preventing travel to and from the downtown area, and state police blocked some expressway ramps into downtown. Access was to be restored later in the day.

Brown said the department would maintain a huge presence in the downtown area indefinitely, telling reporters that all days off had been canceled until further notice.

Police responded about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to a call about a person with a gun in the South Side Englewood neighborhood and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley. He fled from officers on foot and shot at officers, police said.

Officers returned fire, wounding the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was expected to recover. Three officers also were taken to a hospital for observation, the statement said.

Brown later said the 20-year-old man had a long criminal history, including arrests for domestic battery and child endangerment, He said a gun was recovered at the scene.

More than an hour after the shooting, police and witnesses said a crowd faced off with officers after someone reportedly told people that police had shot and wounded a child. That crowd eventually dispersed.

But police later came across the social media post about a caravan of cars “being prompted to go to our downtown to loot,” Brown said. "Within 15 minutes, we respond and almost immediately the caravan is in our downtown area.”

Kajal Dalal walks through her family's food and liquor store Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after it was vandalized in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Glass is shattered in the Nordstrom store after a riot occurred in the Gold Coast area of the city early in the morning of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago. Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city's downtown. (Jose M. Osorio /Chicago Tribune via AP)

A person exits an Old Navy store in the Chicago Loop with an armful of clothing in the early morning of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 in Chicago. Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early Monday in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city's downtown. (Jose M. Osorio /Chicago Tribune via AP)

Volunteers help clean up the parking lot outside a Best Buy store, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after vandals struck overnight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Apple iPhone boxes lay on the floor, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, inside an Apple Store that was vandalized overnight in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago police gather after rioting and looting occurred in the Gold Coast area of the city early in the morning of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Hundreds of people smashed windows, stole from stores and clashed with police early in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city's downtown. (Jose M. Osorio /Chicago Tribune via AP)

A door to the Block 37 retail building is shattered Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, after vandals struck overnight in Chicago's famed Loop. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A pedestrian walks across Michigan Ave., Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, past a Chicago police department vehicle, a few blocks north of the raised Michigan Ave. bridge over the Chicago river after overnight vandalism in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Pedestrians walk and jog Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, past the Block 37 retail store and clothing on the sidewalk after vandals struck overnight in Chicago's famed Loop. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A jogger passes Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, the raised Dearborn Street bridge over the Chicago river after overnight vandalism in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)