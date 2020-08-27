Louisiana's 'Cajun Riviera' in shambles from Hurricane Laura

Much of that stuff was still there after Laura pummeled the coast with winds up to 150 mph. But it was mostly broken and scattered across a forlorn landscape.

Hurricane Rita ripped apart the area in 2005, but people rebuilt. They did the same after Ike hit just three years later, in 2008. There's no doubt many will clean up and keep going after Laura.

Hundreds of people partied at Holly Beach in May for “Go Topless Weekend on the Cajun Riviera,” an annual gathering for Jeep enthusiasts that includes a bikini contest. But there isn't much else to draw big crowds to the spot, located in Cameron Parish, and that's the way people like it.

“There's not much to it," says Ben Reynolds, a longtime resident of neighboring Calcasieu Parish. “It's not the white sand and clear waters. It's muddy; the sand is brown But that's what you got. You can go down there and fish and camp. People have a lot of fun there.”

Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans and Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, contributed to this report.

A helicopter surveys the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

