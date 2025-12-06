LSU coach Lane Kiffin announces that defensive coordinator Blake Baker will remain with the Tigers

LSU's new head football coach Lane Kiffin gives an opening statement at an introductory news conference, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP)

1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, a former Tulane player who was widely seen as a top candidate to take over the Green Wave after Jon Sumrall leaves for Florida, will instead remain with the Tigers, coach Lane Kiffin said in a social media post on Friday night.

Baker “is going nowhere!!!!” Kiffin posted on his X account.

Baker, hired by former LSU coach Brian Kelly, has led the defense the past two seasons and has been one of the highest-paid assistants in college football at $2.5 million annually. Now he's expected to receive a raise under Kiffin, who agreed last Sunday — in the midst of an 11-win season at Ole Miss — to accept a seven-year, $90 million contract to coach at LSU.

LSU ranked 15th in scoring defense this season, allowing 18.3 points per game.

Kiffin's announcement that the 43-year-old Baker will remain on LSU's staff comes on the heels of the Tigers landing a pair of highly rated recruits at defensive tackle: Lamar Brown and Deuce Geralds.

Baker was a defensive coordinator at Missouri before taking he same post at LSU, where he'd also served as a linebackers coach under Ed Orgeron in 2021. Baker also has been a defensive coordinator at Miami and Louisiana Tech. ___

