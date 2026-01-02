LSU football coach Kiffin attends Tigers' women's hoop game as Ole Miss faces Georgia at Sugar Bowl

Kiffin's appearance at the LSU game came at just about the same time as his old team, Ole Miss, was kicking off its CFP game.

Kiffin, after accepting the head coaching job at LSU, said that he wanted to lead the Rebels through the CFP. But, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter denied his request “despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance,” Kiffin said in a social media post.

Kiffin's annual salary at Ole Miss was $9 million. LSU offered Kiffin a seven-year contract with an average annual salary of around $13 million and pledged to ensure the football program has ample financial backing to pay players.

Kiffin is taking over for Brian Kelly, who was fired midseason after a 49-25 loss to No. 3 Texas A&M dropped the team to 5-3 overall, 2-3 in the Southeastern Conference.

Kelly went 34-14 with the Tigers, even taking LSU to the 2022 SEC title game. But LSU did not qualify for the College Football Playoff in his first three seasons.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football