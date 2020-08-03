Lucky No.7: Taylor Swift nabs 7th No.1 album with 'folklore'

Swift's eighth album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's 200 albums chart this week, marking the best first-week sales of the year and giving the pop star her seventh No. 1 title on the chart. According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the album sold 846,000 equivalent albums in the U.S. based on a combination of sales and streams.

The last album to sell more units in a single week? Swift's "Lover" album, released last August.