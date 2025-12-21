Luka Doncic exits Lakers game with leg injury

Luka Doncic suffered an injury and didn't return after halftime of the Lakers' game against the Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Sports
14 minutes ago
X

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic suffered an injury and didn't return after halftime of the Los Anglees Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

The Lakers said the NBA's leading scorer sustained a left leg contusion. Doncic leads the league at 35.2 points per game, just ahead of Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at 32.5.

Doncic had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while playing 19 minutes in the first half, when the visiting Lakers trailed 54-39. He missed his first six shots while picking up a technical foul.

His absence left the Lakers even more short-handed.

Rui Hachimura missed his first start of the season. The forward who averages 13.3 points has a sore groin that occurred after Thursday’s game at Utah. He’s expected to be out 3 to 5 days.

The team hopes to get Deandre Ayton (left elbow) and Austin Reaves (left calf) back soon.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint in Fairfield Twp. tonight
2
Governor approves long-awaited property tax reforms
3
Alleged threats against Madison school student made by sixth graders
4
Next showing at closed Middletown movie theater: The Altar
5
Investigation underway after photos show group chat discussing plans to...