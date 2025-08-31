Luka Doncic’s triple-double for Slovenia at EuroBasket is 'a normal day at the office for him'

It was only the 4th triple-double at EuroBasket since 1995.

The Los Angeles Lakers standout also became the youngest player (26 years and 184 days) to reach 400 EuroBasket points since Tony Parker in 2007 (25 years, 122 days).

“This is a normal day at the office for him," Slovenia small forward Edo Muric said of Doncic. "I’m even more glad that today we showed we can play good defense. And that we won.”

After losing to Poland and France — despite 34- and 39-point performances from Doncic — Slovenia next plays Iceland on Tuesday in Group D.

Israel and 2022 finalist France share the Group D lead with five points each after Israel beat France 82-69 with 23 points from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija.

The group phase of 24 teams is being played in four different countries. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Antetokounmpo's Greece close to advancing

Antetokounmpo had sat out Greece’s 96-69 win over Cyprus on Saturday, two days after the Milwaukee Bucks forward scored 31 in a win over Italy.

Against Georgia, Antetokounmpo also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and swiped two steals in Cyprus.

Greece leads Group C with six points and could clinch a spot in the Round of 16 if Italy beats Bosnia and Herzegovina later.

Also in Group C, defending champion Spain routed Cyprus 91-47 with 19 points from Willy Hernangomez. Spain is second in the group with five points.

Also later, Poland was playing Iceland.

___

