Lyon wins 5th straight women's Champions League title

Gunnarsdóttir sealed the victory in the 88th after Popp had got Wolfsburg on the board in the 58th.

“We played a great season, we can be proud, and I can proud to be part of this team,” Popp said.

Lyon's Le Sommer, Wendie Renard and Sarah Bouhaddi each won their seventh European title, moving them one clear of the men's record held by Paco Gento.

“It’s actually quite difficult to believe we have managed our fifth straight title, to be honest," Bouhaddi said. “We’re super proud of ourselves, it was a very difficult competition.”

It was the fourth final between the two clubs, and their third in the last five years. Wolfsburg’s only triumph over Lyon came in the first final between the teams in 2013.

It was Wolfsburg's first loss in 41 games, since a 4-2 home defeat in the Champions League quarterfinals against Lyon in March 2019. Lyon still hasn’t lost a competitive match since the French Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain in May 2018.

In the semifinals of the final-eight mini tournament played without fans in northern Spain, Lyon beat PSG and Wolfsburg defeated Barcelona.

The final was played at Real Sociedad’s Anoeta Stadium in the Basque city of San Sebastián. Athletic Bilbao’s San Mamés stadium also hosted games.

Lyon players celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Lyon won the match 1-3. (Villar Lopez/Pool via AP) Credit: Villar Lopez Credit: Villar Lopez

Lyon player Jodie Taylor and her teammates celebrate with trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Lyon won the match 1-3. (Gabriel Buoys/Pool via AP) Credit: Gabriel Buoys Credit: Gabriel Buoys

Lyon's Saki Kumagai celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Lyon won 3-1. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP) Credit: Clive Brunskill Credit: Clive Brunskill

Wolfsburg's Pauline Bremer reacts at the and of the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (Villar Lopez/Pool via AP) Credit: Villar Lopez Credit: Villar Lopez

Lyon's Eugenie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard and goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi , from left to right, pose with the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Lyon won 3-1. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP) Credit: Clive Brunskill Credit: Clive Brunskill

Lyon players pose with the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League final soccer match between Wolfsburg and Lyon at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Lyon won 3-1. (Clive Brunskill/Pool via AP) Credit: Clive Brunskill Credit: Clive Brunskill