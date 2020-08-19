Maeda's no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

Maeda is in his first season with the Twins, who acquired him this winter from the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

Maeda retired 21 straight batters in a stretch from the first to the eighth innings and finished with 12 strikeouts. He walked two. The most recent of five Twins no-hitters was thrown by Francisco Liriano, in Chicago against the White Sox in 2011.

Maeda fanned Ben Gamel to finish the fifth for his eighth straight punchout, passing Jim Merritt (1966) and Liriano (2010), who both fanned seven batters in a row for the Twins. The major league record is 10 consecutive strikeouts, set by Tom Seaver for the New York Mets in 1970.

Maeda’s streak ended when Urías grounded out to start the sixth. The 32-year-old got two more groundouts by the Brewers to cruise through the inning.

Twins right fielder Max Kepler made a diving catch in right field on Orlando Arcia's sinking line drive for the second out of the 12th with runners at second and third, and Jorge Alcalá (1-0) struck out Urías to end it.

Brewers closer Josh Hader struck out two batters in the 10th, including Gonzalez on a pitch he felt was high. Home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak quickly ejected him for arguing.

Opponents are 0 for 22 against Hader this season, with four walks and one hit by pitch 12 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes held the Twins hitless through four innings, until Luis Arraez led off the fifth with a double and scored on a double by Miguel Sanó. Burnes struck out American League RBI leader Nelson Cruz with the bases loaded to end that inning.

Polanco tacked on a two-out RBI single in the seventh, and Ehire Adrianza added a bunt single that plated in a run in the eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell dismissed a potential connection between Yelich's recovery from a broken kneecap last year and his struggles at the plate this summer. “You can speculate, I guess, with a million different things on this, but I would say I think he’s fine to me,” Counsell said.

Twins: RHP Michael Pineda, who is eligible to rejoin the active roster on Aug. 31 after completion of his suspension for using a banned diuretic, threw 71 pitches in a bullpen session on Monday. “The stuff is very good. He looks like the Michael Pineda that we all know,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brett Anderson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season on Wednesday night. He allowed five hits, two runs, two walks and one hit batter in 4 1/3 innings with five strikeouts in his last turn, a loss to the Cubs.

Twins: RHP Rich Hill (1-0, 0.00 ERA) is on track to return from a shoulder injury that has limited him to one start with his new team. Baldelli was holding off on confirmation until after the game.

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler, right, beats the tag of Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Sogard to steal second base in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez scores on a double by Miguel Sano off Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Corbin Burnes in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, top, is congratulated after scoring the tying run on a grounder by Jedd Gyorko off Minnesota Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. Gyorko reached on a fielder's choice. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Corbin Burnes pulls up his jersey over his face after giving up a walk to Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone