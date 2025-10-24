Mafia returns to center stage in NBA betting scandal that included rigged poker games

The mobsters are accused of pocketing some of the $7 million that was fleeced from unsuspecting victims who were drawn to poker tables in Las Vegas, Miami, Manhattan and Long Island's seaside playground for the rich and famous.

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner said the indictments offered a reminder that La Cosa Nostra is “still very real” and that like any organization that has been attacked, “the mob has adjusted.”

Brooklyn case reveals Mafia is less visible but still alive

The mob has shrunk considerably since the days when John Gotti Sr. ran the Gambino family, once one of the most powerful and feared crime organizations in the U.S.

Back then, the dapper Gotti smiled and waved to courthouse spectators, winning the moniker of "The Teflon Don” from New York's tabloid newspapers after a string of acquittals.

The Mafia and its violent mystique were a cultural phenomenon, featured in films such as “The Godfather" and “Goodfellas,” which paid tribute to a brazen $6 million robbery at Kennedy International Airport, and later in the television hit “The Sopranos.”

In the 1980s, federal prosecutors, including future New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, launched a crackdown, using racketeering laws that carried life sentences and capitalizing on an erosion of the Mafia’s code of silence.

Dozens of “made men” went to prison, and the mob structure built around social clubs was largely dismantled. Gotti, who was eventually convicted, died of cancer in 2002 while serving a life sentence.

“I’m of a sufficient age to remember Giuliani claiming that organized crime is dead,” said David Shapiro, a former FBI agent and assistant prosecutor who now lectures at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

While “the structure has changed, the leadership has changed, the methods of governance have changed, they’re still around because there are still people to be fleeced. It's just not nearly as a centralized, as open, as organized,” Shapiro said.

There are occasional reminders that the Mafia lingers. Six years ago, the reputed boss of the Gambino family, Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali, was shot to death in front of his Staten Island home. But the mob's relative lack of visibility does not mean it's gone away.

Jerry Capeci, an expert on the mob who writes the ganglandnews.com web column, said the Mafia remains a force in the gambling world.

“They’re not as out there as they used to be, and they stopped killing people. But they’re still around,” he said.

Mafia was in familiar territory with corrupt poker games