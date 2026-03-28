Magnitude wins Dubai Gold Cup after $12M race goes ahead despite the war in Iran

Magnitude beat race favorite Forever Young to win the Dubai Gold Cup in the first major outdoors sporting event since the outbreak of the Iran War
Jockey Jose Ortiz, aboard Magnitude, celebrates winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jockey Jose Ortiz, aboard Magnitude, celebrates winning the $12 million Dubai World Cup horse race over 2000m (10 furlongs) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Magnitude beat race favorite Forever Young to win the Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday in the first major outdoors sporting event since the outbreak of the Iran War.

The 4-year-old American horse, ridden by Jose Ortiz and trained by Steven Asmussen, successfully resisted a determined effort from Japan's Forever Young with Ryusei Sakai on board, to win the almost $7 million first prize.

Meydaan was third, followed by Imperial Emperor, both Irish horses.

There was a total of €12 million in prize money for the 9-horse race.

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AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

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