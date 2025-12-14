Mahomes injured late as Chargers eliminate Chiefs from playoff contention with 16-13 victory

Mahomes was trying to rally the Chiefs in the closing seconds, completing a series of passes to get across midfield by the 2-minute warning. But on the next play, he was scrambling toward the Kansas City sideline and throwing the ball away when he was spun to the ground by defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, leaving the two-time MVP clutching his left knee.

Mahomes was taken briefly to the blue injury tent, then helped to the locker room with a towel draped over his head.

Minshew took over and completed three straight passes, giving Chiefs fans hope on a day that began with wind chills near zero and their playoff chances about the same. But with 20 seconds to go, Minshew unloaded a pass intended for Travis Kelce, and James — his longtime divisional foil — leaped up to pick it off, allowing Los Angeles to escape.

Mahomes was held to 189 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Kansas City (6-8) managed just 239 yards as a team.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs in their opener in September in Brazil, setting each of the clubs on their season-long trajectory.

Los Angeles arrived for the rematch Sunday trying to extend the momentum built in last week's win over the Super Bowl champion Eagles, and edge closer to a second straight playoff berth. Kansas City welcomed its longtime rival knowing a loss, coupled with the wrong results in three other games, would eliminate the AFC juggernaut completely.

The Chiefs played appropriately inspired for most of the first half.

They moved swiftly downfield with Mahomes darting in from 12 yards out for a touchdown on their opening drive. They added a field goal later in the first half, and another by Harrison Butker gave them a 13-3 lead with 38 seconds left before the break.

That's when the Chargers started playing like a playoff-bound team. And the Chiefs like one that should be sitting at home.

Herbert completed three passes in five plays to cover 60 yards, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith's first career TD catch got the Chargers within a field goal. Cameron Dicker knotted the game on their opening possession of the second half, then he gave them the lead when he drilled a 49-yarder on a cold, windy day at Arrowhead Stadium with 2:40 to go in the third quarter.

The Chiefs tried to answer down the stretch, despite a rash of injuries that had left them with a patchwork offensive line.

But just like so often this season, a promising drive went haywire in the red zone. Tyquan Thornton's spectacular catch was forgotten when Mahomes' pass was picked off by Daiyan Henley on a jump ball thrown to Kareem Hunt at the goal line.

Mahomes would ultimately end the game in the Kansas City locker room.

The Chargers would ultimately end the Chiefs' season with one more interception in the final seconds.

Injuries

Chargers: WR Quentin Johnson (groin) was inactive. S R.J. Mickens left with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs: CB Trent McDuffie (knee) was inactive. Thornton (concussion protocol) and RT Jaylon Moore (knee) left and did not return.

Up next

Chargers: At Dallas next Sunday.

Chiefs: At Tennessee next Sunday.

