Mali coup leaders vow elections amid widespread condemnation

Wague said the committee will implement a transition to civilian political rule with elections held in a “reasonable amount of time," but gave no timeline.

Mali was long hailed as a pillar of stability and democracy in West Africa, but it has been beset by insecurity since 2012, when a coup created a power vacuum that Islamic extremists took advantage of. Their rapid march through the country’s north alarmed the international community, as they set up a parallel state that many feared would threaten the security of the entire region.

French-led forces pushed back the jihadists in 2013, and a U.N. peacekeeping force of more than 15,000 troops is now on the ground, costing some $1.2 billion annually. But even with substantial help from France's military, Malian forces have failed to end the attacks, which increased dramatically last year, unsettling the population and neighboring countries.

Instability in Mali threatens the entire Sahel — an arid, thinly populated region south of the Sahara — where the U.S. also has about 1,400 troops, including special forces. In the years since the Islamic insurgency began in Mali, the rise of extremism also has increasingly destabilized neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger.

The U.N. quickly criticized Tuesday's military takeover, and the Security Council scheduled a closed meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss the situation. The influential West African regional bloc ECOWAS said it was sending a high-level delegation to “ensure the immediate return to constitutional order.”

The bloc had previously sent mediators to negotiate a unity government, but those talks fell apart when it became clear that the protesters would not accept anything less than Keita’s resignation.

The African Union and ECOWAS condemned the coup and called for a quick return to civilian rule. The West African bloc said it would stop all economic, trade and financial flows and transactions between ECOWAS states and Mali.

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the military takeover and pledged full support to the regional mediation effort.

“We are working with one immediate goal, which is the return to civilian order and a state of law,” said an official with the French presidency, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to be publicly named according to official policy.

He wouldn’t give any details about what the French military might do, saying only: “The priority is to not lose the fight against terrorism.”

The coup is a blow to France and to Macron, who has supported Keita and sought to improve relations with former colonies in Africa.

On Tuesday night, Keita appeared on state broadcaster ORTM to resign, with a banner across the bottom of the screen that referred to him as the “outgoing president.”

“I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power,” he said. “I have decided to step down from office.”

He also announced that his government and the National Assembly would be dissolved.

Keita, who tried to meet protesters’ demands through a series of concessions, has enjoyed broad support from France and other Western allies. There was no immediate word on his future. First elected in 2013 with more than 77% of the vote, he still had three years left in his second and final term.

The deteriorating security situation for soldiers was among multiple issues playing a key role in the coup, said Alexandre Raymakers, a senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a risk consultancy.

A contributing factor was late and low payments to army troops, he said. Wives of soldiers protested earlier this year over late salaries as soldiers' lives were increasingly at risk from extremist attacks.

“Relations between the presidency and military have been deteriorating since the start of the year,” Raymakers said, especially as reports by rights groups have come out condemning extrajudicial killings by Mali’s military. Keita, in February, also made a forceful speech criticizing the overall conduct of the military in its counterinsurgency efforts.

The developments Tuesday bore a striking resemblance to Mali's 2012 coup, which originated from the very same military barracks in Kati. The previous coup unleashed years of chaos in Mali.

The political vacuum now caused by Tuesday's coup will reinforce the narrative pushed by Islamic extremists that the Malian state is inept, Raymakers said. The coup also will undermine trust between the military and its Western partners, he added.

Keita’s political downfall closely mirrored that of his predecessor, Amadou Toumani Toure, who was forced out of the presidency by an army captain angered over the government's lack of support for soldiers battling ethnic Tuareg separatist rebels in the north.

The International Committee of the Red Cross in Mali warned that more chaos would only hurt the Malian people.

“People in northern and central Mali have lived for years n a vicious cycle of conflict and climate shocks that have driven them from their homes and destroyed their livelihoods. Their needs must not be forgotten,” said the head of the delegation for ICRC in Mali, Klaus Spreyermann.

Petesch reported from Dakar, Senegal. Associated Press writers Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, and Angela Charlton from Paris contributed.

Street vendors gather at Place de l'Independence in Mali's capital Bamako, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, as life returns to normal one day after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign in a military coup. Members of the international community already have strongly condemned Tuesday's events and have called for constitutional order to be restored. (AP Photo/Arouna Sissoko) Credit: Arouna Sissoko Credit: Arouna Sissoko

Security forces ride in a truck in the capital Bamako, Mali Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organize new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed) Credit: Baba Ahmed Credit: Baba Ahmed

Taxis wait for customers at Place de l'Independence in Mali's capital Bamako, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, as life returns to normal one day after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign in a military coup. Members of the international community already have strongly condemned Tuesday's events and have called for constitutional order to be restored. (AP Photo/Arouna Sissoko) Credit: Arouna Sissoko Credit: Arouna Sissoko

People gather at Place de l'Independence in Mali's capital Bamako, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, one day after President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was forced to resign in a military coup. Members of the international community already have strongly condemned Tuesday's events and have called for constitutional order to be restored. (AP Photo/Arouna Sissoko) Credit: Arouna Sissoko Credit: Arouna Sissoko

A building belonging to the justice minister is seen after being partially burned by demonstrators on Tuesday, in the capital Bamako, Mali, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organize new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed) Credit: Baba Ahmed Credit: Baba Ahmed

Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM TV, Malick Diaw, one of the soldiers identifying themselves as National Committee for the Salvation of the People, sits with others as they announce they have assumed control of Mali, Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, and vow to install democracy and security for the people. Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appeared on state television earlier to announce his resignation with immediate effect late Tuesday, Aug. 18, following a military coup. (ORTM TV via AP) Credit: ORTM TV Credit: ORTM TV

Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM TV, Colonel-Major Ismael Wague, centre, spokesman for the soldiers identifying themselves as National Committee for the Salvation of the People, announce that they have assumed control of Mali, Wednesday Aug. 19, 2020, and vow to instal real democracy and security of the people. Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appeared on state television to announce his resignation with immediate affect late Tuesday Aug. 18 following a military coup. (ORTM TV via AP) Credit: ORTM TV Credit: ORTM TV

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appears on state television to announce his resignation late Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. Speaking on national broadcaster ORTM Keita wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said his resignation was effective immediately. (ORTM TV via AP) Credit: ORTM TV Credit: ORTM TV

Security forces ride in a truck in the capital Bamako, Mali, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. The Malian soldiers who forced President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign in a coup promised early Wednesday to organize new elections after their takeover was swiftly condemned by the international community. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed) Credit: Baba Ahmed Credit: Baba Ahmed

Soldiers are greeted by crowds of people, as military are stationed around President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's city residence where he and the prime minister were later detained, in Bamako, Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020. Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita appeared on state television to announce his resignation with immediate effect late Tuesday. (AP Photo) Credit: AP Credit: AP