Man accused of ramming car into Liverpool soccer parade pleads not guilty to 31 charges

Doyle appeared generally composed when hearing the charges while appearing by videoconference from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court plea hearing.

The allegations against Doyle relate to 29 victims between the ages of six months and 77 years, who were caught up in the incident in the city center on May 26.

Fans had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when Doyle allegedly drove down a street full of fans. Police said they believed Doyle got through a roadblock by following an ambulance that was trying to reach a possible heart attack victim.

Doyle's trial at Liverpool Crown Court is set to commence on Nov. 25.