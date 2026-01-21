Man City players to refund fans who traveled to Norway for shocking Champions League loss

Haaland is in a captains' group also containing Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Rodri, and they said in a joint statement Wednesday that the players will reimburse the 374 supporters who made the long journey to Bodø, which is located north of the Arctic Circle.

“Our supporters mean everything to us,” the statement read. “We know the sacrifice that our fans make when they travel across the world to support us home and away and we will never take it for granted. They are the best fans in the world.

“We also recognize that it was a lot of traveling for the fans who supported us in the freezing cold throughout a difficult evening for us on the pitch. Covering the cost of these tickets for the fans who traveled to Bodo is the least we can do.”

