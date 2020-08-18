Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan's dad to be paroled

Green said previously that he and Demery were both at a cookout when his friend left to meet someone for a drug deal. He said Demery returned hours later looking shaken and asking him to help dispose of Jordan’s body in the swamp. Green has said Demery told him he mistook James Jordan for a drug connection and shot him after an altercation.

The state presented evidence at trial that James Jordan was killed in his red Lexus as he napped along the side of an access road off U.S. Highway 74 in Lumberton near Interstate 95. Prosecutors had said the motive was robbery.

Green admitted to helping Demery dump the body off a bridge into a swamp just over the state line in McColl, South Carolina. The two men later rode around in the Lexus for several days, making calls from the car phone.

A jury decided on a life sentence plus 40 years for Demery after he pleaded guilty in 1995 to first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was resentenced in 2008 after an error was found in his initial sentencing. Demery then received a life sentence, making him eligible for parole.

A judge sentenced Green to life in prison for murder during the commission of a robbery and 10 years for conspiracy to commit robbery. The sentences were to be served consecutively.