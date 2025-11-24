Man driving stolen car in Tokyo hits 11 people, killing 1, reports say

TOKYO (AP) — A man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one and seriously injuring a woman, Japanese media reported. The driver was arrested after fleeing.
Police didn't immediately comment.
Kyodo News reported that a seriously injured man in his 80s was confirmed dead. A woman in her 20s was seriously injured and remains unconscious, according to Nippon TV. Nine other people were injured. Initial media reports said 12 people were struck.
The car, a stolen vehicle, drove onto a walkway for pedestrians, the report said.
Police arrested a 37-year-old man who fled the scene, Nippon TV said.
Other details weren't immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.
