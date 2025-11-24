Man driving stolen car in Tokyo hits 11 people, killing 1, reports say

Breaking: Wright State volleyball: Raiders win league title again, earn NCAA bid

Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Michi Ono/Kyodo News via AP)

Investigators inspect the scene of a car accident injuring multiple people in Tokyo, Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Michi Ono/Kyodo News via AP)
Updated 14 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — A man driving a stolen car struck 11 people in Tokyo on Monday, killing one and seriously injuring a woman, Japanese media reported. The driver was arrested after fleeing.

Police didn't immediately comment.

Kyodo News reported that a seriously injured man in his 80s was confirmed dead. A woman in her 20s was seriously injured and remains unconscious, according to Nippon TV. Nine other people were injured. Initial media reports said 12 people were struck.

The car, a stolen vehicle, drove onto a walkway for pedestrians, the report said.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man who fled the scene, Nippon TV said.

Other details weren't immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.

