Man driving stolen car in Tokyo hits 11 people, killing 1, reports say

Kyodo News reported that a seriously injured man in his 80s was confirmed dead. A woman in her 20s was seriously injured and remains unconscious, according to Nippon TV. Nine other people were injured. Initial media reports said 12 people were struck.

The car, a stolen vehicle, drove onto a walkway for pedestrians, the report said.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man who fled the scene, Nippon TV said.

Other details weren't immediately available. Monday was a national holiday in Japan.