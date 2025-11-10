Man kills 3 co-workers at Texas business, then dies after shooting himself, police say

Authorities say a 21-year-old man shot and killed three co-workers at a San Antonio, Texas, landscape supply company and then died after shooting himself
news
12 minutes ago
X

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 21-year-old man shot and killed three co-workers at a San Antonio, Texas, landscape supply company and then died after shooting himself, authorities said Sunday.

Two men and a woman died in the shooting Saturday at the business on the city's north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Other employees ran from the scene when the gunfire erupted around 8 a.m., KSAT-TV reported.

Police responded and secured the area, and hours later they found the gunman with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

He was identified by police as Jose Hernandez Galo.

While the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately known, Police Chief William McManus said during a Saturday news conference that it was not random.

Detectives continued to investigate on Sunday.

In Other News
1
Candidate, levy results will impact Butler County communities
2
Area foodbanks receive support from state funds
3
Government shutdown strains families: How Bethel Twp. pantries are...
4
$27M Oxford station opens for all modes of transportation, is...
5
2 Hamilton men arrested after meth, fentanyl recovered in undercover...