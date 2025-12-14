Man suspected of killing his wife in California is extradited back to the US from Peru

The district attorney’s office has filed a murder charge against him. It wasn’t known Sunday if he has an attorney.

Sheylla Cabrera’s body was found Aug. 16 at the bottom of an embankment in Angeles National Forest south of the LA County city of Lancaster, where the couple lived with their three young sons. The 33-year-old had been reported missing on Aug. 12.

Homicide detectives said they located surveillance footage of Jossimar Cabrera dragging a heavy object wrapped “in a large piece of material” from their apartment complex. When the victim's body was discovered, it was wrapped in similar material, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect had fled to Peru with the couple's three sons. Peru’s foreign ministry said Aug. 16 on social media that it had repatriated the children back to Los Angeles to be reunited with their mother’s family.

Sheylla Cabrera’s cause of death has not been disclosed.