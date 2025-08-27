Man United loses on penalties to 4th-division team Grimsby Town in League Cup

GRIMSBY, England (AP) — Manchester United sank to a new low under Ruben Amorim by getting eliminated by fourth-tier Grimsby Town after a marathon penalty shootout in the second round of the English League Cup on Wednesday.
Grimsby won a dramatic shootout 12-11 at the 9,000-capacity Blundell Park, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive penalty. United needed late goals by Mbeumo and Harry Maguire just to salvage a 2-2 draw in regulation, having trailed 2-0 at halftime.
It will go down as one of the most embarrassing results in United’s history and leaves the team winless in three games so far this campaign, after a woeful 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
In Other News
1
Monroe council member resigns, replacement to be named within 30 days
2
How much will that levy or bond cost you? Here’s how you can find out
3
West Chester Twp. becomes 3rd Butler County community investigating...
4
Vice President JD Vance’s mother says she’s ‘one of the lucky ones’
5
Demolition of former Forest Fair Mall to begin in two weeks