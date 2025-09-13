Manning runs for 2 touchdowns but struggles again in passing game as No. 7 Texas beats UTEP 27-10

Manning has struggled to live up to his preseason hype after Texas (2-1) debuted at No. 1 before losing its season opener at Ohio State. He was 9 of 22 for 97 yards through three quarters with sidearm throws and overthrown receivers before tossing a short touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth.

Texas smothered the Miners (1-2), holding UTEP to 259 total yards. The Longhorns have surrendered just four touchdowns this season.

The Takeaway

UTEP: The Miners got another strong defensive effort that pressured Manning several times and made him look confused much of the game.

Texas: Running back depth is being severely tested. Starting tailback Quintrevion Wisner missed his second game with a leg injury, and Saturday starter C.J. Baxter left after a leg injury on the first play Saturday.

Up next

UTEP: Hosts Louisiana-Monroe next Saturday.

Texas: Hosts Sam Houston State next Saturday.

