March Madness mismatch: No. 2 Michigan routs Holy Cross 83-48 in women's NCAA Tournament

Michigan will be back on its home court against N.C. State or Tennessee on Sunday with a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 for the third time in school history.

The Crusaders (23-10) earned a bid for the third time in four years and entered March Madness with a nine-game winning streak and exited with just their second loss in two months.

Kaitlyn Flanagan scored 11 points as the only double-digit scorer for Holy Cross.

The beginning of the end came early for the Patriot League team.

Michigan scored the first 10 points of the game and later went on a 12-0 run, leading to a 27-6 advantage after the first quarter.

Holy Cross was competitive the rest of the game, but it was too late.

The Wolverines, fired up to play in front of their fans, were relentless at both ends of the court early.

Michigan started strong with a stop, Holloway’s jumper, a turnover off its zone press and compelled Crusaders coach Candice Green to call a timeout less than two minutes after the opening tip.

That didn't slow the Wolverines down.

When Holy Cross did get the ball up the court, a block sealed a shot-clock violation. When the Wolverines missed a shot, they grabbed offensive rebounds with muscle and hustle to score 10 second-chance points in the pivotal opening quarter.

Up next

The Wolverines will hope home-court is an advantage against the Wolfpack or Lady Vols as it was when they hosted first- and second-round games in 2022 and went on to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness