Marlins win virus-delayed home opener, beat Braves 8-2

“We were really eager and excited to come home and play our first home game,” Lopez said. “It was fun to see the guys behind me making plays, and the aggressiveness on the bases. It was a really fun game all around. We hope to keep our foot on the gas.”

Magneuris Sierra’s bunt scored Eddy Alvarez from third in the fourth to give Miami a 3-2 lead. Berti added another run in the inning, stealing home on the front end of a double steal.

Miami stole three additional bases, including two from Jonathan Villar. Sierra also stretched a single into a double in the sixth.

“Speed is a difficult thing to deal with,” Mattingly said. “When you have speed it just puts a little bit of pressure everywhere. You know back to the same old thing, you can’t steal first. You have to have guys on base who can hit. We are building a club with more and more speed.”

Miami capitalized on Atlanta starter Kyle Wright’s wildness in the third for a 2-1 lead. Wright surrendered Villar’s RBI double and walked the next three batters.

“They’re foot loose and fancy free right now,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said of the Marlins. “They’re hitting the ball, taking the next base. You’ve got to make pitches. You can’t walk them.”

Adam Duvall’s run-scoring double tied it in the fourth before Wright (0-3) was chased after his sixth walk that started the bottom of the inning.

“It’s kind of been the story of the season so far, I’ve been coming out of the gates hot, pitching well those first couple of innings then having some road blocks in the middle,” said Wright, who threw 19 pitches in the first two innings before finishing with 65 in his three-plus innings outing. “I lost command. I beat myself today.”

Travis d’Arnaud hit a solo homer in the Atlanta first. The Braves will be without All-Star center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in the series while he recovers from a sore left wrist.

JOYCE’S WEB GEMS

Miami's Matt Joyce ran from left-center and robbed Johan Camargo off an extra-base hit with his diving grab near the foul line in the sixth. Joyce also made a diving catch off Ender Inciarte’s sinking liner in the seventh.

“I felt like I ran forever,” Joyce said of his first catch. “When I looked up to see where the ball was, I was a lot closer than I thought. I said, ‘let’s give it a shot.’ You do what you can to help the team win.”

MISSING MARLINS

Some of the Marlins sidelined by the team’s coronavirus outbreak appear to be closer to rejoining the team, manager Don Mattingly said before the game.

“We do feel like in the next few days we’re going to have guys that are cleared to start working out,” he said.

FOLLOWING PROTOCOLS

The Braves became the first team to visit Miami, where following the strict protocols required of road clubs during the pandemic will be tested. Miami continues to deal with a spike in coronavirus cases the past two months.

"Everybody poked their head out of their room and maybe took a little stroll but everybody kind of hung close to the place,” Snitker said of his team’s first night at a local hotel Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: 2B Ozzie Albies (right wrist contusion) swung off a tee Friday. Snitker said Albies could return next week.

Marlins: RHP Michael Morin was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday, with a right elbow injury and recalled LHP Josh D. Smith from the alternate training site.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (3-0, 1.59) will start the middle game of the series Saturday. Fried is 0-1 in four career starts against Miami.

Marlins: LHP Daniel Castano (0-1, 8.31) will make his second major league start Saturday. Castano was promoted from the club’s Alternate Training Site Aug. 4 and allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Miami Marlins players, left, and Atlanta Braves players, right, stand to honor Black Lives Matter before the start of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Miami Marlins mascot Billy the Marlin performs in the empty seats before the start of a baseball game between the Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Miami Marlins players stand during the singing of the national anthem before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee