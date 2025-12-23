Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea soccer club

Stewart, 84, was in attendance last Friday for Swansea's 2-1 home victory over Wrexham — that other unheralded team from Wales that has made headlines through celebrity ownership.

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest,” owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen wrote in a message to fans.

“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.”

Snoop Dogg joined the club as a co-owner and investor in July.

Stewart wasn't quoted in the club's announcement and hasn't commented on her social media platforms.

