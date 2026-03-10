Massive fire breaks out on scrap metal barge on Delaware Bay

A massive fire broke out Tuesday morning on a barge carrying huge piles of scrap metal on the Delaware Bay.
The barge appeared to be standing still as boats on both sides of it fired water cannons into the piles of burning metal. Smoke billowed from several fires that were burning on the boat.
It was unclear whether there were any injuries from the morning fire or if shipping traffic in the bay had been impacted.
