Mauritius asks France for help as stranded ship leaks oil

France's Foreign Ministry says France is Mauritius's “leading foreign investor” and one of its largest trading partners. The French island of Reunion is the closest neighbor to Mauritius.

Online ship trackers showed the Panama-flagged bulk carrier had been en route from China to Brazil.

“We are in a situation of environmental crisis,” the Mauritius environment minister, Kavy Ramano, said.

The Japanese ship ran aground July 25, environmental group Greenpeace Africa’s climate and energy manager Happy Khambule said in a statement, adding that tons of diesel and oil were now leaking into the water.

“Thousands of species around the pristine lagoons of Blue Bay, Pointe d’Esny and Mahebourg are at risk of drowning in a sea of pollution, with dire consequences for Mauritius’ economy, food security and health,” Khambule said.